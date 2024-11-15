iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,003 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 20.0% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $429,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $589.74. 796,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,854. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $450.19 and a 1 year high of $603.09. The company has a market capitalization of $508.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $577.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.