iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Holdings Lowered by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $46.82 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

