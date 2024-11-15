iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVB) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVB – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.95 and last traded at $31.04. 27,041 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07.

About iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.