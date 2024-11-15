iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by BluePointe Capital Management LLC

BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.6% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after buying an additional 3,596,090 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,032,000 after buying an additional 1,493,452 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after buying an additional 1,054,881 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 455,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,477,000 after buying an additional 396,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $395.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.50. The company has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.13 and a one year high of $400.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

