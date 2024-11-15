iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ITA stock opened at $151.17 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

