iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $62.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.