iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.06 and last traded at $115.81, with a volume of 57451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.08.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

