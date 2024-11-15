iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 750,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $159.55 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $161.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.22.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.