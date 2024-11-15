J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $227.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $204.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,550.50. The trade was a 35.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,579.45. This represents a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,052. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

