James Kitchener Gowans Purchases 3,900 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) Director James Kitchener Gowans acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.23 per share, with a total value of C$246,600.12.

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:TECK.A traded up C$1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$65.60. 560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732. The firm has a market cap of C$499.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.37. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$47.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

