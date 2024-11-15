Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Position Boosted by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

