JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Insight 2811 Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.47. 924,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,296. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

