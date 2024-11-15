Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,838,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 2,305,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,595.0 days.
Juventus Football Club Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JVTSF remained flat at $3.38 during trading hours on Friday. Juventus Football Club has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.
Juventus Football Club Company Profile
