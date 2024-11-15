Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Kadant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kadant to earn $10.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

NYSE:KAI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.24. 80,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.18. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $249.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,950. This trade represents a 32.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KAI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

