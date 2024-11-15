Kathryn Bueker Sells 4,381 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,066,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,881,300. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Thursday, October 10th, Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $696.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,579.35, a P/E/G ratio of 85.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.24. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $724.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 690.9% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.