Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the October 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.