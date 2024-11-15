KBC Group NV Buys 104,499 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,499 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $59,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 422.3% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 450,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,711,000 after purchasing an additional 364,030 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 24,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 705,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after buying an additional 144,857 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.44. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,438 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

