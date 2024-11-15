KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 590,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,348 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $35,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. UBS Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 14.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.