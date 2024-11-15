KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 560,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,682 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $48,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in CF Industries by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 19.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

CF Industries stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $90.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.