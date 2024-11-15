KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 226 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VUG stock traded down $6.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $399.58. 240,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,747. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.35 and its 200 day moving average is $371.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $293.61 and a twelve month high of $410.94. The firm has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

