KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.6% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $46,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $8.49 on Friday, reaching $609.49. 82,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,886. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.48. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $452.47 and a 12 month high of $626.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

