KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 357 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $588.22. The stock had a trading volume of 246,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $571.32 and its 200 day moving average is $553.58. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.42 and a one year high of $609.69.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

