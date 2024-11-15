Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,439 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $65,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. Kellanova has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $81.34.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. Kellanova’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.35%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $9,276,639.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,795,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,432,102.72. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,072,264 shares of company stock valued at $86,452,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.35.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

