Kenneth Best Sells 20,821 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.35. The stock had a trading volume of 271,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,269. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.86 and a 12-month high of $215.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.03.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 95.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

