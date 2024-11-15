Kevin P. Knight Sells 29,779 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,703,061.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,738. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 278.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.