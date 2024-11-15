KeyCorp Increases ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target to $209.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $198.00 to $209.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.19. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $196.26.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $580.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.77 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. Research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. The trade was a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $1,961,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,096,771.78. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,573,496. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ICU Medical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,510.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.