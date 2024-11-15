King Wealth Management Group Acquires New Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

King Wealth Management Group bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

