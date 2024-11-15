King Wealth Management Group Acquires New Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

King Wealth Management Group bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova Stock Down 2.2 %

GEV stock opened at $326.04 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $349.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.42.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

