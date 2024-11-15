King Wealth Management Group Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

King Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,675,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,518,000 after buying an additional 400,087 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,729,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,753 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at $30,477,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,371,000 after purchasing an additional 348,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Stevanato Group by 143.7% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,051,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 619,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €20.50 ($21.81) on Friday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €16.56 ($17.62) and a 12-month high of €34.73 ($36.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.11.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €274.36 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. Stevanato Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

