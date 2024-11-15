King Wealth Management Group Has $74,000 Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

King Wealth Management Group raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 397.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 71.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,275,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,703,000 after buying an additional 682,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALDX stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.