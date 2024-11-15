King Wealth Management Group Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

King Wealth Management Group reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $198.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.84 and a 200-day moving average of $210.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $114.82 and a one year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

