Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Kingstone Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

KINS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. 42,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,765. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $119.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $40.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kingstone Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter worth $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.