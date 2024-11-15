KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Raised by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $150.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $65.91 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

