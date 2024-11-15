Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 22000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Klondike Gold Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$14.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.