Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 22000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Klondike Gold Trading Down 6.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$14.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85.
Klondike Gold Company Profile
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Klondike Gold
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.