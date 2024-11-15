Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.

Kohl’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.6% annually over the last three years. Kohl’s has a dividend payout ratio of 101.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.9%.

Kohl’s stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,116.73. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

