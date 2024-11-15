Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE PHG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,298. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 22.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth $564,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

