Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PHG
Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 22.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth $564,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Philips
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.