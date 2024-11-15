Koppers’ (KOP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Singular Research raised shares of Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $761.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.54. Koppers has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.80 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,516. This represents a 34.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,949,691.68. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Koppers by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Koppers by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

