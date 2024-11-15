Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 108.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSCO. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth $73,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $82,100.07. The trade was a 88.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FSCO opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

