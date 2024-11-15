Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 1,050 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 75.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 116,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 29.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 102,155 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 34.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth $527,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAKK. B. Riley boosted their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a market cap of $311.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.31. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.36. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $321.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Featured Articles

