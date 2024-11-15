Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $551,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 55,886 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $706,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 199,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BLV stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.