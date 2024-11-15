Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $188.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $977.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $95.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

