Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 121.3% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

