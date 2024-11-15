Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.0 million-$175.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.5 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-$0.31 EPS.

KLIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

KLIC opened at $45.61 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $56.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.04%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

