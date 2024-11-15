Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.40 Per Share

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 597 ($7.68) on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 567.50 ($7.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.40 ($9.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,344.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 636.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 639.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.42.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

