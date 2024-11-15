Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.40 Per Share

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 597 ($7.68) on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 567.50 ($7.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.40 ($9.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,344.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 636.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 639.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.42.
