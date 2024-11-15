Leerink Partnrs Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SPRY

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share.

SPRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPRY opened at $14.11 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brian Dorsey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,360. This trade represents a 89.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,298,499 shares in the company, valued at $19,321,665.12. This trade represents a 7.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,584,351 shares of company stock worth $24,152,378. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

