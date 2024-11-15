Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Sells $535,777.56 in Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total value of $535,777.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,594.97. This represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $167.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.15 and a 200 day moving average of $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.30 and a 1 year high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Leidos from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Leidos by 19.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

