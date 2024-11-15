Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 203817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Get Life360 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIF

Life360 Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Life360

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.02.

In related news, Director James Synge sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $129,607.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,588.68. This trade represents a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,777.90. The trade was a 27.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,781.

Institutional Trading of Life360

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the third quarter valued at $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.