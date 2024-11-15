Lifeworks Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,629 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Evergy by 74.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,158,000 after buying an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 515,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,463.20. The trade was a 8.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62.93. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,724 shares of company stock worth $3,777,059. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

EVRG stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

