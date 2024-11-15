Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

NYSE:UPS opened at $132.64 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

