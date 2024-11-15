Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.